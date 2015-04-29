Walcott: Arsenal are the best team in Europe

Theo Walcott believes Arsenal have proven themselves to be the best team in Europe since the turn of the year.

The Emirates Stadium outfit have lost just three times in 20 matches in 2015, although one of those defeats - 3-1 at home to Monaco - eventually cost them their place in the UEFA Champions League at the last-16 stage.

Nevertheless, Walcott says Arsenal are beginning to fulfill their potential.

"There’s a lot of competition for places, so everyone seems to lift a gear and play extremely well," he told the club's official website. "It makes it a bit more difficult for people to get into the team.

"I think, especially this season, not many people thought we'd be second and challenging for the Premier League.

"In this calendar year, we've been the best team in Europe. It's the strongest the squad has been and everyone is staying fit as well.

"There aren't many injuries in the squad, which is important. If we had an injury-free season, I think we could lift the title."