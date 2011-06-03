Walcott: Vital England beat Switzerland

England are currently level on points with Montenegro, who host Bulgaria on Saturday, and Walcott understands the importance of securing a first place finish in Group G.

Walcott, speaking to the FA’s official website, said: "It's massive, we want to go into our holidays with a smile on our face. Having drawn with Montenegro in our last home qualifier, we need to get away from them in the group, have a little bit of breathing space as well.

"But we're just going to try to continue to win all of our games, that's all we can do. We certainly won't think we have qualified already, there's a lot of work still to do."

Walcott, who has 16 senior England caps to his name, says the current squad are fully focused on the task ahead, despite the Premier League season finishing nearly two weeks ago.

"All the players are very prepared for this game, a lot of us stayed in the country last week. We had to blow the cobwebs away a little bit in the first few training sessions but we're used to playing once a week most of the time. It's not going to affect us, we look after our bodies really well, that's our job.

"You want to end your season on a high, you want to go into your holidays and be relaxed. If we can get that win for the fans and for us as well, we can feel good going into next season."

The 22-year-old will be hoping to pay a key part in England’s push for Euro 2012 qualification by lining up alongside Aston Villa duo Darren Bent and Ashley Young in Fabio Capello’s front three on Saturday afternoon.

ByMiles Crallan