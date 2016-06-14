Wales about more than just Bale - Lallana

Wales have one of the stand-out players at Euro 2016 in Gareth Bale, but Adam Lallana says England cannot focus solely on the Real Madrid forward.

Bale scored Wales' first ever European Championship goal in their 2-1 win over Slovakia on Saturday, before England were denied a victorious start by conceding a last-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Russia.

That result makes Thursday's Group B encounter in Lens a massive one for Roy Hodgson's side, while Bale and co will hope to capitalise on the feel-good factor garnered from their Euros debut.

Lallana and Bale came through the Southampton academy together, so the England midfielder is as well placed as anyone to analyse his former team-mate's qualities.

"I played with Gareth growing up and he always had great talent and ability," Lallana said in Tuesday's media conference.

"It's a credit to himself how hard he's worked and how he's developed his game, and now he's at the top.

"He's a great player, but Wales have got plenty of good players in their team so we've got to focus on all of their strengths."