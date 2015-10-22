Wales begin Euro 2016 preparations with Netherlands friendly

Wales will begin their Euro 2016 preparations with a friendly against a Netherlands side who failed to qualify in a friendly at the Cardiff City Stadium on November 13.

While Chris Coleman's Wales enjoyed a famous campaign and made the finals of a European Championship for the first time, Danny Blind's men fell short of the play-offs and finished fourth in their group, having reached the semi-finals of the World Cup last year.

With the dust having settled on their respective campaigns, the teams will meet for the first time since June 2014 when the Dutch warmed up for the tournament in Brazil with a 2-0 win in Amsterdam.

"We produced an excellent display when we last met the Netherlands," Coleman said.

"We look forward to welcoming the Dutch to Cardiff for what I'm sure will prove to be a valuable and entertaining match as we begin preparations for Euro 2016 in France."