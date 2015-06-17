Wales not underestimating, says Warburton

England are still a force to be reckoned with ahead of the upcoming Rugby World Cup, despite two key absentees, according to Wales captain Sam Warburton.

Stuart Lancaster will be without centre Manu Tuilagi and hooker Dylan Hartley for the showpiece event to be held in England/Wales in September, due to disciplinary issues.

Danny Cipriani has also been in the headlines amid an investigation into a car accident, though he remains in the England squad.

However, Warburton warned his team-mates not to underestimate their rivals, who they will come up against in Pool A on September 26.

"It didn't affect them in the Six Nations, they had a lot of players out but they come away from home and beat us," Warburton said.

"They deserve a massive amount of credit for that.

"I've met Dylan Hartley, he's a great lad and he will be a big loss for them because he's a very good captain and leader.

"The same with Manu as I was hugely impressed when I played with him for the Lions.

"But I think England have got great strength in depth and they proved that against us in Cardiff earlier this year. They will be okay."

Wales will also face Australia, Fiji and Uruguay in Pool A.