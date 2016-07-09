Wales warned for on-pitch family celebrations

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has been warned by UEFA after players were allowed to celebrate some of their victories during Euro 2016 along with their children on the field.

Wales' stunning run to the semi-finals of the competition in France included heart-warming scenes of the likes of Gareth Bale and Hal Robson-Kanu embracing their children following the wins over Northern Ireland and Belgium in the knock-out stages.

However with security concerns in mind, UEFA has taken a dim view of the events and issued a warning to the FAW.

"We were disappointed. I think we understand security issues around all games," FAW Trust chief executive Neil Ward told the BBC.

"In fact the FAW has been charged by UEFA on that but we put in a lot of mitigation around this because obviously it is about that future generation and that inclusivity.

"I think it was hugely popular among the people in the ground to see those young kids on the pitch. Some of those goals that were scored in front of the fans [by the kids] got as big a cheer as some of the other goals scored in the game.

"It was just magical to see and it again shows you the openness and togetherness of this squad.

"I think the players have blown away those myths of the modern professional player. They have shown huge courage, huge passion, leadership, friendliness and embraced the family ethic as well."