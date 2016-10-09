Wales were 'too comfortable' - Coleman

Chris Coleman admits his Wales side were "too comfortable" as they once again let a lead slip and drew 1-1 at home to Georgia in World Cup qualifying.

After beating Moldova and twice being pegged back in a 2-2 draw with Austria, Wales looked set for victory when Gareth Bale fired the home side in front in Cardiff.

However, Tornike Okriashvili's header drew Georgia level and the visitors had chances to steal all three points as the Euro 2016 semi-finalists toiled, leaving manager Coleman frustrated.

"I think people are looking at it as two points dropped, but it might have been two points gained at the end of the day," he said afterwards.

"It was the dream start, but then we got too comfortable and the whole atmosphere on the pitch was too comfortable. We had to take care of business, but we were punished.

"We are disappointed. The two games in four days is tough, not easy, but it is what it is and we have to get on with it.

"Once we got the goal we had to take care of the job and we didn't do that. We could have lost it in the second half."