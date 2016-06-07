Walker backs Kane to fire at Euro 2016

Kyle Walker has backed Harry Kane to replicate his Tottenham form for England at Euro 2016.

Kane struck 25 goals to top the Premier League scoring charts in 2015-16, improving upon his tally in the previous season by four.

The 22-year-old has scored five goals in 12 senior appearances for England to date, and is expected to lead the line for Roy Hodgson's side when they get their European Championship campaign under way against Russia on Saturday.

And Kane's Spurs club-mate Walker believes he can make his mark in his first major tournament.

"I think if you watch the Premier League week in week out this is what Harry Kane is going to give you for England," said the right-back.

"He will give 110 per cent on the pitch and he's definitely going to get you some goals."

England have the youngest average age of any Euro 2016 squad, but Walker does not think they are inexperienced and will prove a difficult opponent for most sides.

Youngest average age25.39: England25.43: Germany25.57: Switzerland25.9: Belgium26.30: Turkey June 6, 2016

"I think with youth in the team and players with experience in the team it's a good combination," he added.

"I think we are just relishing to get started. I'm eager to get started and I know a lot of the other players are and I think it's going to be a good tournament.

"I think on paper we have got a fantastic squad and there are some fantastic teams here as well that are going to be tough opponents. But we need to concentrate on what we do game in game out and see where it gets us really."

Having missed training due to a calf issue last month, Daniel Sturridge allayed concerns over his fitness and hopes to work his way into Hodgson's starting XI.

"Yes, for sure, I feel 100 per cent ready," said the Liverpool striker. "My body feels great, I'm mentally ready and relaxed but I'm also excited and as I said hopeful we can have some success.

"It's about the team being the best and as long as we go out there and perform with the right mentalities we will be fine.

"For myself I am focusing on my abilities on the training field and we are all doing the same thing which is training hard and giving the manager the decision to pick his team."