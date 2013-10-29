Walker eyes top four after Spurs extension

England right-back Walker signed a new six-year contract on Monday, which will keep him at White Hart Lane until 2019.

The 23-year-old joined Spurs from Sheffield United in 2009 and is eyeing a long stint at a club he believes are heading in the right direction under boss Andre Villas-Boas.

"It's fantastic," he told the club's official website. "When I first signed here at the age of 18, I always wanted to make it a long stay.

"The lads are fantastic as well as the manager and everyone surrounding the club – it just makes it a lot easier when they do offer you a contract to sign it.

"I'm very thankful to the chairman (Daniel Levy) for giving me an extension on the contract and hopefully I can repay him by putting the performances in on the pitch and getting that top-four spot."

Walker has been ever-present for Spurs so far this season, with Villas-Boas' side sitting fourth in the Premier League table.

Gareth Bale's world-record move to Real Madrid in August financed a close-season that saw heavy investment in the Tottenham squad, and Walker believes that the options available to the Portuguese will help them in their search for UEFA Champions League football.

"Tottenham have always had great players and it has gone very well for us since the start of the season," he continued.

"The players we've got and the depth around the team is very good, so it's bright things (ahead) for Tottenham and hopefully everything comes together.

"I'm still young and I'm still learning my trade. Hopefully I can improve and take note of the experienced players here to make myself a better player."