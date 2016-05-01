Walker 'over the moon' after Pochettino agrees new deal

Tottenham defender Kyle Walker was relieved to hear head coach Mauricio Pochettino verbally agreed to a new contract extension.

As second-placed Tottenham vie for the Premier League title, Pochettino revealed on Friday that he had agreed a fresh contract, which will tie him to the London club until 2021.

And Walker was delighted by the news after Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain reportedly showed interest in the Argentine tactician.

"I've been waiting for someone to say that for ages now! He's said it? Thank goodness for that. I'm over the moon," Walker said.

"It is a relief. There is always going to be speculation. It happens all the time.

"This player is going here, this manager is going there but I think that's not for me to talk about or for any other player to talk about. We just need to conduct ourselves professionally."

"For me, he's not just the manager on the pitch but it's how he is off the pitch. That says everything for me," Walker added.

"Some of the managers that have come in, you know...there's young players here now and sometimes they do need an arm around them and to say, 'you can do this', sit them down, 'look at the TV screen, you can do this better', because we are still learning.

"We are probably not in our prime yet, most of us, so we are still learning and he is the man to take this club forward and onto new levels. It's just everything about him, his aura as well. It's just fantastic."

Tottenham have improved dramatically since Pochettino arrived in 2014 and the Londoners have the chance to further their development when they travel to Chelsea on Monday.

Pochettino and Co. are seven points adrift of leaders Leicester City and London rivals Chelsea are determined to wreck Tottenham's slim title chances, trash talk Walker is motivated by.

"It is a compliment, in a way," he said. "And it gets you fired up. We need to show the fighting spirit that we've shown all season and go to Chelsea and get a result.

"It's been a long time since we've done that so, hopefully, we can put it right."