Walker-Peters sidelined for Aston Villa clash

Kyle Walker-Peters will miss Southampton’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa at St Mary’s due to a calf injury.

The Tottenham loanee will miss Saturday’s encounter on the south coast, with Yan Valery likely to step into the breach.

Nathan Redmond remains sidelined with a muscular injury, while Sofiane Boufal misses out due to his heel complaint.

Villa will be boosted by the return of Tyrone Mings.

The defender missed the home defeat to Tottenham with tonsillitis but he resumed on Wednesday and he is expected to be restored to the starting line up by boss Dean Smith.

Striker Wesley (knee), midfielder John McGinn (fractured ankle) and goalkeepers Tom Heaton (knee) and Jed Steer (calf) remain out.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Valery, Stephens, Vestergaard, Bertrand, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Armstrong, Ings, Long, Adams, Djenepo, Romeu, Obafemi, Smallbone, Gunn, Bednarek, Vokins.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Reina, Nyland, Sarkic, Guilbert, Engels, Konsa, Mings, Taylor, Drinkwater, Elmohamady, Luiz, Nakamba, Targett, Grealish, Trezeguet, El Ghazi, Hourihane, Jota, Lansbury, Samatta, Baston, Vassilev.