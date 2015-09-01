Walters mocks deadline-day culture

Stoke City forward Jonathan Walters was quick to make light of a transfer deadline day that saw him remain at the Britannia Stadium.

The Republic of Ireland international had been the subject of rejected bids from Norwich City earlier in the window and was reported to have handed in a transfer request on Monday after talks over a new contract at Stoke stalled.

Nevertheless, Walters did not appear overly concerned as he took to Twitter in the wake of a move failing to materialise, offering a mock apology to Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal.

Walters tweeted: "Helicopter away for the year ... sorry LVG it's not happening," with accompanying emojis of a helicopter and a blushing face.

The 31-year-old's contract at Stoke expires at the end of the season, although Mark Hughes has repeatedly expressed a desire for Walters to remain part of his squad.