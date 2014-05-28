Wanyama disappointed by Pochettino exit
Southampton midfielder Victor Wanyama has spoken of his disappointment after head coach Mauricio Pochettino opted to take over at Tottenham.
Pochettino resigned from his position at Southampton on Tuesday, moving to White Hart Lane on a five-year-deal.
The Argentinian brought Wanyama to St Mary's from Celtic last July for a fee believed to be in the region of £12.5 million.
And the Kenyan was quick to express his dissatisfaction at seeing the 42-year-old leave Southampton.
"I learnt a lot from him, he taught me more and that's why I have grown as a player and there is a big difference compared to when I was at Celtic," Wanyama told Capital FM Kenya.
"He played a big role in my career development.
"I wanted him to remain because he had the passion for the club and I think the owners should not have let him go because the team can do better next season. It's a big blow because he had good connection with the players."
There has been speculation that left-back Luke Shaw and attacking midfielder Adam Lallana may follow Pochettino out of Southampton.
However, Wanyama is keen for the club to avoid further departures.
He added: "I don't want the pair to leave since we can build a successful team together at Southampton."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.