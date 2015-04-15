Ward signs new Crystal Palace contract

Joel Ward has agreed a new three-and-a-half-year deal to remain at Crystal Palace until the end of the 2017-18 season.

"I'm really pleased," said Ward. "It's been something that has been talked about a little bit and I'm glad to now put that to the back and just concentrate with my football and I'm delighted to have signed the deal.

"The relationship with the gaffer and the club helped. I'm excited for what the next few years have in store.

"I love the passion of the club, the fans have been exceptional since I've come here and they've welcomed me with open arms.

"It's been a joy to play in front of them - especially at home - week in, week out. Even the travelling support's been incredible."