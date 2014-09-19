Warnock taking no risks over Chamakh fitness

Chamakh sustained the problem against Newcastle United at the end of August and did not feature in Palace's goalless draw with Burnley last weekend.

Initial reports suggested Chamakh could spend at least a month on the sidelines, but Warnock has revealed the former Arsenal man has resumed training after making a speedy recovery.

However, Warnock may omit Chamakh from his squad for Palace's Premier League trip to Everton on Sunday in order to make sure he does not suffer a recurrence of the injury.

"It's only been three weeks for Chamakh," Warnock said at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

"He's an important player for us so I don't want to take a chance if it means there's a risk of losing him for six weeks.

"We'll play it by ear with the physios and Chamakh.

"He's still got a chance [for Everton], he's trained the last two days and hasn't felt anything, [he] feels good but you can do all the training and on the game you do something without thinking about it and you pull it again.

"So you've got to be ever so careful."