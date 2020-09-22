Watch: 10 best matches of the 2019-20 PSL season

Relive your favorite moments as FourFourTwo takes a look back at all the thrills and spills of the 2019-20 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.

1) Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 SuperSport United

Sibusiso Vilakazi’s first-half effort proved decisive as Mamelodi Sundowns got their 2019-20 Absa Premiership season off to a winning start with a 2-0 win in the Tshwane Derby at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday, 03 August 2019.

2) SuperSport United 3-0 Orlando Pirates

Bradley Grobler scored twice and grabbed an assist as SuperSport United handed Orlando Pirates their first league defeat of the season after cruising to a comfortable 3-0 victory at the Mbombela on Wednesday, 14 August 2019.

3) SuperSport United 3-3 Cape Town City

SuperSport and Cape Town City cancelled each other out in an engrossing 3-3 draw in Nelspruit, with Thabo Nodada hitting a brace and Bradley Grobler adding his fifth goal in five matches in a genuine six-goal PSL thriller at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday, 14 September 2019.

4) Bidvest Wits 4-3 Orlando Pirates

Goals from Deon Hotto, Mxolisi Macuphu, Cole Alexander and Phathutshedzo Nange helped Bidvest Wits outsmart Orlando Pirates after defeating the Buccaneers 4-3 in an enthralling PSL match which was played in Durban on Saturday, 21 September 2019.

5) Mamelodi Sundowns 0-2 Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs stretch their lead at the top of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) log while ending Mamelodi Sundowns' unbeaten record in the league after snatching a 2-0 victory at Loftus Versveld Stadium on Sunday, 27 October 2019.

6) Kaizer Chiefs 3-2 Orlando Pirates

Ntsikelelo Nyauza (own-goal), Leonardo Castro and Daniel Cardoso scored for Kaizer Chiefs, while Orlando Pirates netted through Vincent Pule and Frank Mhango as Amakhosi beat rivals Pirates in the league for the first time since December 2014 as the game ended 3-2 in their favour at the FNB-Stadium on Wednesday, 11 September 2019.

7) Orlando Pirates 1-0 Mamelodi Sundowns

Orlando Pirates kept their hopes of finishing in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) top three alive by defeating Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 in Soweto on Wednesday, 15 January 2020.

8) Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns

Gaston Sirino scored the only goal of the game as Mamelodi Sundowns beat Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in a top-of-the-table clash played at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Thursday, 27 August 2020.

9) Orlando Pirates 0-1 Kaizer Chiefs

A solitary goal from Lebogang Manyama earned Kaizer Chiefs a narrow 1-0 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB-Stadium on Saturday, 29 February 2020, to boost their hopes of winning this season's Premier Soccer League (PSL) title.

10) Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 Black Leopards

Hat-trick hero Lebohang Maboe starred for Mamelodi Sundowns as they secured a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Black Leopards in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) match to lift their third consecutive league title and a record-extending 10th PSL title at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Saturday, 09 May 2020.