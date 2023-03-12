WATCH: Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko sings 'Super Mik Arteta' after win at Fulham
Arsenal beat Fulham 3-0 in the Premier League at Craven Cottage on Sunday to stay five points clear at the top of the table
Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko sang along to the "We've got Super Mik Arteta" chant after the Gunners' 3-0 win away to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.
First-half goals from Gabriel, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard – all assisted by Leandro Trossard – gave Arsenal a comfortable win at Craven Cottage and saw Arteta's side move five points clear of Manchester City again at the top of the table.
After the game, Arsenal released a video on their social media channels and in it, Zinchenko could be seen singing along with the fans.
The Ukrainian, who joined Arsenal from Manchester City in the summer, supported the Gunners as a boy.
Celebrating a brilliant away win - together ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zp8PDjPa7EMarch 12, 2023
“I think our first-half performance was quite good," he said after the game. "We controlled almost everything on and off the ball.
"It's a very important three points, a clean sheet. A perfect day for Gooners. Let's keep going."
Next up for Arsenal in the Premier League is a home game against Crystal Palace next Sunday, but Arteta's men first face Sporting CP in the second leg of the teams' Europa League tie at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
