Watch: Bafana gear up for Namibia clash
Watch Bafana Bafana’s training session as they prepare to take on Namibia in an international friendly match at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Thursday evening.
The South African national team arrived in Rustenburg on Tuesday afternoon and got straight into training as Molefi Ntseki put the team through their paces.
Bafana will square off against Namibia on Thursday before going head-to-head with Zambia three days later, with both friendlies being played at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium.
Ntseki will use the international break to prepare his side for their crucial back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Sao Tome in November.
WATCH: Bafana Bafana’s training session
BafanaBafana warming up ahead of training at Royal Bafokeng Stadium. The team will play against Namibia tomorrow in an international friendly. Kickoff is scheduled for 18h00 @LeCoqSportif_SA @CastleLagerSA #OneNationOneBeer pic.twitter.com/OCIxldkvAHOctober 7, 2020
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.