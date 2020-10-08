Watch: Bafana gear up for Namibia clash

Watch Bafana Bafana’s training session as they prepare to take on Namibia in an international friendly match at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Thursday evening.

The South African national team arrived in Rustenburg on Tuesday afternoon and got straight into training as Molefi Ntseki put the team through their paces.

Bafana will square off against Namibia on Thursday before going head-to-head with Zambia three days later, with both friendlies being played at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

Ntseki will use the international break to prepare his side for their crucial back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Sao Tome in November.

WATCH: Bafana Bafana’s training session