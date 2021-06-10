Watch: Baxter outlines Chiefs’ plans

New Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter says Chiefs need to rediscover their identity to bring silverware back to Naturena. Watch the English coach’s first full interview following his return to Naturena.

Baxter was announced as Gavin Hunt’s replacement on Wednesday afternoon, returning to the club he managed from 2012 to 2015.

In his first stint at the Glamour Boys, Baxter won four trophies, including two Premiership titles. But, since his departure, the team’s reputation have deteriorated during a six-year trophy drought. Four coaches have been hired and fired during this period.

Speaking to the club’s media team following the announcement, Baxter said one of his key tasks is to rediscover the team’s identity as quickly as possible.

‘When I was here the last time, I knew that Chiefs hadn’t won anything for quite a while. And so, when I came in, I knew that winning something was a priority for them. I didn’t look at only winning trophies but I was also trying to build the team.

‘I was also trying to bind the supporters. I was trying to help us find an identity. I think that was the interesting part. And I think that will be the same for us again. If we can keep our eyes on the pathway, not on the destination, I think that will be important.’

Watch the full interview here: