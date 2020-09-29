Trending

Watch: Chiefs' first training session under Hunt

By

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt
Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt

Watch Kaizer Chiefs' first training session back at Naturena under head coach Gavin Hunt as they prepare for the upcoming 2020-21 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.

The Soweto giants' first team returned to training after having had a break for about two weeks following the conclusion of the 2019-20 season, which saw Amakhosi surrender the Absa Premiership title to Mamelodi Sundowns. 

WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs first training session under Gavin Hunt