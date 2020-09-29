Watch: Chiefs' first training session under Hunt

Watch Kaizer Chiefs' first training session back at Naturena under head coach Gavin Hunt as they prepare for the upcoming 2020-21 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.

The Soweto giants' first team returned to training after having had a break for about two weeks following the conclusion of the 2019-20 season, which saw Amakhosi surrender the Absa Premiership title to Mamelodi Sundowns.

WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs first training session under Gavin Hunt