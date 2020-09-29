Watch: Chiefs' first training session under Hunt
Watch Kaizer Chiefs' first training session back at Naturena under head coach Gavin Hunt as they prepare for the upcoming 2020-21 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.
The Soweto giants' first team returned to training after having had a break for about two weeks following the conclusion of the 2019-20 season, which saw Amakhosi surrender the Absa Premiership title to Mamelodi Sundowns.
WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs first training session under Gavin Hunt
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.