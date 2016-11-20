WATCH: Feyenoord fans light up De Kuip in solidarity with bereaved Vilhena
Tonny Vilhena received an emotional show of solidarity from Feyenoord supporters on Sunday following the death of his mother.
Feyenoord fans provided a show of support to bereaved midfielder Tonny Vilhena before their Eredivisie game against PEC Zwolle at De Kuip on Sunday.
Vilhena's mother, Jeannette, passed away on October 30 following a long illness and the Netherlands international subsequently missed the Europa League match against Zorya.
The midfielder was also unavailable for a league game with Go Ahead Eagles, during which supporters displayed backing with songs and banners in the 52nd minute to mark Jeanette's age.
Vilhena returned to the Feyenoord team for their fixture against Zwolle and as the players came out for kick-off, supporters in the stands lit sparklers in solidarity.
The home fans also sang the club's anthem 'You'll Never Walk Alone', following which Vilhena thanked them with applause.
Feyenoord triumphed 3-0 with goals from Dirk Kuyt, Karim El Ahmadi and Jens Toornstra, the victory maintaining their two-point advantage over Ajax, who beat NEC Nijmegen 5-0, at the summit.
