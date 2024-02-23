How much is Kylian Mbappe set to earn at Real Madrid? The Frenchman's new wage compared to top Premier League earners

Kylian Mbappe is set to join up with Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe looks set to swap Paris Saint-Germain for Real Madrid upon the expiration of his contract with the French champions at the end of the season, with this summer’s biggest transfer reportedly already agreed.

The France captain will finally join up with the 14-time European champions following years of links between the two parties and Mbappe will now join up with the likes of Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior in the Spanish capital.

The 25-year-old is set to sign a five-year deal at the Bernabeu and will join on a free transfer, meaning Real will have saved a small fortune on a transfer fee for Mbappe. But what will that mean for his pay packet?

How much will Kylian Mbappe earn at Real Madrid?

Kylian Mbappe is set to take a pay cut at Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

Interestingly, reports suggest that Mbappe will take a significant pay cut when he completes his switch from France to Spain.

Mega-rich PSG were said to be paying Mbappe an eye-watering annual wage of €72m (£62m), which saw the forward trouser £630,000-per-week after tax.

This was the largest salary in the world football, but with La Liga’s financial rules preventing that kind of deal, he will see his annual salary drop to €15m (£12.8m) per season plus a €150m (£128m) signing-on bonus that will be spread across the five years of his contract.

This would mean that in terms of purely a weekly wage, Mbappe (who will be on almost £250,000 per week) will be behind a number of his new teammates. Toni Kroos is on a reported £400,000 per week, David Alaba is on £370,000, Luka Modric on £360,000, while Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham are said to be on £340,000 per week.

Jude Bellingham will have a higher basic wage than his new Galactico team-mate (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Mbappe’s huge signing-on fee somewhat negates this, so the incoming Madrid man shouldn’t be feeling too hard done by.

In terms of Premier League salaries, the top of the list is dominated by the big names that one would expect to see there. As per Spotrac, Kevin De Bruyne tops the list on £400,000 per week, ahead of his Manchester City teammate Erling Haaland (£375,000), while Mohamed Salah and Casimiro are both reportedly on £350,000 a week.

Raheem Sterling’s current Chelsea deal is believed to be £325,000 per week, ahead of Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva and Marcus Rashford, who are all on a reported £300,000 per week.

