Real Madrid will have to sign Kylian Mbappe's team-mate, as part of deal for World Cup winner: report

Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe will get to bring one of his team-mates – and someone incredibly close to him – along to the Bernabeu when he makes his seismic summer move, according to reports.

The French icon communicated to employers Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month that this season would be his final at the Parc Des Princes, with his contract winding up at the end of the current campaign. This is his seventh season with Les Parisiens and he has scored 244 goals in just under 300 matches.

With Real Madrid said to still be in talks with Mbappe over a move from France's capital to Spain's this summer, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has been met with the request to make another signing to help Mbappe settle into life in La Liga.

Florentino Perez will have to get his chequebook out once more (Image credit: Samuel de Roman / Getty Images)

OK Diario claims that team-mate and younger brother Ethan Mbappe will have to move to Real Madrid in order for Kylian to make the long-awaited transfer to Spain.

Ethan Mbappe is a 17-year-old midfielder who has made just one appearance for PSG's senior side. Unlike his elder brother, he is a left-footed, cultured technician capable of dictating play rather than stretching it.

This isn't the first time that Real Madrid have made this kind of deal between families in order to snare targets that they've coveted. In 2015, Martin Odegaard's father and former footballer, Hans Erik, was offered a role in the Castilla youth setup of the club, along with his superstar son.

Real Madrid are signing not one, but two Mbappes (Image credit: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe's chances of joining Real Madrid have recently risen to “99 per cent” according to La Liga president Javier Tebas, who told L'Equipe that he wholly expects the Spanish champions to line up with the 25-year-old next season.

Mbappe is worth €180 million, according to Transfermarkt.

