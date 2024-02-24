Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid transfer chances assessed by LaLiga chief Tebas

Kylian Mbappe appears to be closing in on a summer switch to Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain – and LaLiga chief Javier Tebas has assessed the chances of the transfer going ahead.

Mbappe seemed set to join Los Blancos in 2022, but changed his mind at the last minute and decided to remain with PSG, signing a new two-year deal at the Parc des Princes.

But that contract will expire in the summer and this time, the 25-year-old has shown no signs of extending it. In fact, he is now reportedly ready to leave the French champions after six seasons in Paris.

With that decision made, Tebas believes Mbappe is now finally heading for LaLiga.

"Knowing that he's leaving PSG, there's a 99% chance that Mbappe signs for Real Madrid," he told French newspaper L'Équipe. "But I don't know if he's already signed.

"It's great news for Real Madrid and for Spanish football. [Mbappe] is one of the best players in the world. In my view, Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland and Mbappe are the three most dominant players on the planet, and two of them are at Real Madrid."

Tebas insists Mbappe's arrival will be positive for LaLiga after the departures of stars like Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar in recent years.

"Signing great players is a boost, but it isn't essential," he said. "Of course it's best to have big names. Having coaches like [Jose] Mourinho or [Pep] Guardiola is useful.

"But players like [Cristiano] Ronaldo, Neymar or [Lionel] Messi have left and the league is still working well. Despite that, Mbappe will help us to consolidate everything that we've achieved."

More Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe stories

How much is Kylian Mbappe set to earn at Real Madrid? The Frenchman's new wage compared to top Premier League earners

Kylian Mbappe talk a distraction? Carlo Ancelotti reacts after Real Madrid draw

Kylian Mbappe next club odds: Predicting the superstar's future after PSG exit message