Watch: Hunt believes Chiefs deserved more after loss to TTM

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says his team deserved more out of the game against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on Tuesday, but admits they need some toughness to see out the game.

Chiefs suffered a 2-1 loss on Tuesday evening and failed to move into the top eight of the league.

The first half didn’t go well for Amakhosi as they were reduced to 10 men just before the break after Njabulo Blom was dismissed with second yellow card. Then, just moments later, Thabo Rakhale broke the deadlock for TTM.

Lebogang Manyama brought Chiefs back into the game with a penalty in the 66th minute, but Hunt's men could not hold on to a 1-1 draw in the end, as Thabo Mnyamane snatched the winner for TTM from the penalty spot at the death.

Speaking to SuperSport TV after the game, Hunt admitted his team struggled after the sending off.

'Ja, I thought we were well in the game obviously until the red card but we stayed in the front foot, made changes at half time to stay in the front foot,' he said.

'Tried to get something to play towards and we did well, we got the goal and if we had a little bit of care up front sometimes we could have done better. We didn't hold it or gave it away cheaply and obviously we got turned over but we were right in the game; obviously, they're gonna come out with extra numbers, overload us.

'But we did well, the changes were right but then that's pretty much how it has been. You got to have the mentality and the game toughness to see it out, but obviously you never know sometimes with what went on.'

Watch the full interview here: