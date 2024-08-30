WATCH: Is this the best announcement video you've seen all summer?
Harrogate Town may have won the transfer window with this superb announcement video...
Harrogate Town may have won the transfer window with a superb new player annoucement video.
Having completed the signing of Jasper Moon from Burton Albion on a season-long loan, it seems apparant that the media department of the North Yorkshire-based side got straight down to work. Combining film culture with the 23-year-old's second name, an instant hit was produced.
Amassing almost 150,000 views in the first few hours, football fans are a sucker for a solid transfer deadline day hit and Harrogate have really hit the nail on the head with the defender dancing around to Toploader's classic hit 'Dancing in the Moonlight'.
WATCH | Harrogate Town's superb signing video for defender Jasper Moon
Dancing in the 𝑴𝑶𝑶𝑵light 🕺🌙 pic.twitter.com/PXywz9sR28August 30, 2024
Cleverly edited together along with a scene from Four Lions, Moon eventually turns around to reveal his identity, with Town fans overjoyed with the content produced on social media on Friday. One fan wrote: "Absolutely sensational," another added: "The announcements are getting out of control. "Yeah this is unreal," wrote @b3llufc via X, formerly known as Twitter.
Harrogate have endured an indifferent start to the new campaign, having won two of their opening five games in all competitions. They were most recently thumped 5-0 by Championship outfit Preston - who are currently managed by former Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom.
They host Barrow on home soil in Sky Bet League Two action on Saturday and will be looking to build on an impressive 13th-placed finish under long-term manager Simon Weaver this season. “It’s really satisfying, I’m very pleased,” Weaver said, speaking after their 1-0 win over Colchester United recently.
“It’s now looking like a decent start, isn’t it. We had that first-day disappointment, but we haven’t half bounced back from it, and hopefully, it’s a sign of things to come.”
