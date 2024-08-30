WATCH: Is this the best announcement video you've seen all summer?

By
published

Harrogate Town may have won the transfer window with this superb announcement video...

A general view of the stadium during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Harrogate Town and Hartlepool United at Wetherby Road, Harrogate on Saturday 15th October 2022
Harrogate Town may have won the transfer window with this superb signing annoucement (Image credit: Future)

Harrogate Town may have won the transfer window with a superb new player annoucement video.

Having completed the signing of Jasper Moon from Burton Albion on a season-long loan, it seems apparant that the media department of the North Yorkshire-based side got straight down to work. Combining film culture with the 23-year-old's second name, an instant hit was produced.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.