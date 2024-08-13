Ripping up the template: How EFL clubs found the magic kit formula, sparked a football shirt revolution (and are reaping revenue)

By
published

Kitlocker facilitate Umbro’s license for several football league clubs and has successfully disrupted the market to land record sales

Cambridge United, AFC Wimbledon, Grimsby Town and Carlisle United's Umbro shirts designed with Kitlock
Cambridge United, AFC Wimbledon, Grimsby Town and Carlisle United have all seen dramatic upturns in kit sales (Image credit: Kitlocker)

There’s a shirt revolution happening in the EFL. Last season it was Carlisle United’s ‘Fruit Salad’ shirt, this season Cambridge United’s ‘Wetherspoons Plate’ has fans typing in credit card details at record rates.  

A colour palate war has broken out with Kitlocker, who handles Umbro’s licence with four clubs (AFC Wimbledon, Cambridge United, Carlisle United and Grimsby Town) responsible.

Image 1 of 4
Carlisle United's home and away Umbro shirts from 2024-25
(Image credit: Kitlocker)

Matthew Ketchell
Deputy Editor

Ketch joined FourFourTwo as Deputy Editor in 2022 having racked up appearances at Reach PLC as a Northern Football Editor and BBC Match of the Day magazine as their Digital Editor and Senior Writer. During that time he has interviewed the likes of Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero, Gareth Southgate and attended World Cup and Champions League finals. He co-hosts a '90s football podcast called ‘Searching For Shineys’, is a Newcastle United season ticket holder and has an expensive passion for collecting classic football shirts.