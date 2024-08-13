Season ticket holder turns up to game to his find seat does not exist

A Gillingham supporter took to social media after turning up to his side's season opener to find his seat was missing

A Gillingham season ticket who turned up to the first game of the side's new campaign sparked amusement on social media after reporting that he had been allocated a seat that in fact did not exist.

Gills fan Scott Byers wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in a now-deleted post that he had turned up for the League Two season opener against Carlisle United - only to find two seats on his row, including the one allocated to him, were missing.

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.