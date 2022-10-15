Watch: Jordan Pickford trips Harry Kane to allow Tottenham captain to give Spurs lead over Everton from penalty spot

The moment Jordan Pickford brought down Harry Kane to give Tottenham a penalty

Harry Kane has marked his 400th Tottenham appearance in the usual fashion – with a goal from the penalty spot.

Kane's 258th goal for Spurs handed his side a 1-0 lead in their home game against Everton.

The spot kick came after the Tottenham forward was felled by England team-mate Jordan Pickford.

Pickford spilled a shot in the six-yard box, and while he was quick to chase down the loose ball, he was second to it, with Kane pouncing on the opportunity.

Referee Paul Tierney immediately pointed to the spot, allowing Kane to put Spurs ahead by slotting the ball into the bottom-left corner of the goal:

Harry Kane SCORES from the spot on his 4️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th Spurs appearance!!! 💥 pic.twitter.com/HrDVebBr8EOctober 15, 2022

It is Kane's ability to force opponents into conceding penalties – as well as his talent for converting them – that will make him a key part of the England World Cup squad this winter.