Watch: Josef Zinnbauer’s reaction to outclassing CT City

Josef Zinnbauer has shared his thoughts after Orlando Pirates claimed a 2-0 victory over Cape Town City in a 2020-21 DStv Premiership encounter at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Goals from Deon Hotto and Vincent Pule fired Pirates to victory and moving up to fourth place in the league standings, level on points with both SuperSport United and Swallows FC.

City, meanwhile, remains in sixth place on the league table, five points behind the Buccaneers, who have played two games more.

WATCH: Post-match interview with Josef Zinnbauer