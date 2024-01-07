WATCH: Jude Bellingham gesture gives ball boy 'best day ever' in Real Madrid cup clash

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham was the main attraction in Los Blancos' Copa del Rey clash at third-tier Arandina on Saturday night.

The 20-year-old was surrounded by a group of ball boys for a selfie ahead of the match in Aranda as most of his team-mates were left alone as they walked out onto the pitch.

Bellingham was an unused substitute in Aranda, but endeared himself to the home fans as he went to the aid of a freezing ball boy.

Spotting the ball boy suffering in the cold conditions in Aranda, which is close to Burgos and is one of the coldest places in Spain this time of year, Bellingham put his blanket around the youngster's shoulders.

The England midfielder then returned to the bench and sat back down with his team-mates for the remainder of the match.

According to Madrix Xtra, ball boy Oli later said: "Jude Bellingham is my favourite. I didn't understand what he told me. Very nice gesture, best day ever."

👏 El gesto más humano de @BellinghamJudehttps://t.co/zSHrg118RKCon el termómetro bajo cero, el jugador del Real Madrid no dudó en darle su manta a un recogepelotas en Aranda de Duero pic.twitter.com/xw6bg18iV0January 6, 2024 See more

Goals from Joselu, Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo saw Real Madrid seal a comfortable victory. Arandina grabbed a late consolation through Nacho's own goal in added time.

Next up for Los Blancos is a Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday as part of the Supercopa, which takes place in Saudi Arabia.

More Jude Bellingham stories

Jude Bellingham ahead of Zinedine Zidane and Luis Figo? A former team-mate of the Real Madrid legends has explained how the England midfielder has the edge on the Frenchman and the Portuguese.

Meanwhile, it has been claimed that Bellingham rejected Manchester United because the Red Devils were unable to guarantee him first-team football at Old Trafford.

And following his heroics in El Clasico for Real Madrid recently, the England midfielder has been compared to Los Blancos legend Cristiano Ronaldo.