Vinicius Junior compares Jude Bellingham to Cristiano Ronaldo after heroics in El Clasico

Real Madrid forward Vinicus Junior has compared Jude Bellingham to Los Blancos legend Cristiano Ronaldo following the England midfielder's heroics in El Clasico against Barcelona on Saturday.

Bellingham cancelled out Ilkay Gundogan's early strike as he smashed a drive into the top corner from 30 yards out in the 68th minute and netted a winner for Madrid in added time after Luka Modric miscontrolled a ball and it deflected into his path.

It is the first time this Century that a player has netted twice in their very first Clasico and saw Real move four points clear of Barça at the top of LaLiga.

The 20-year-old now has 13 goals from his first 13 games at the Spanish side and afterwards, Vinicius had high praise for his team-mate.

"Incredible, he always makes a difference, the fans were used to Cristiano and Jude has now arrived for us," the Brazilian told reporters at Montjuic.

"We are a lot of young players, we are always together on and off the field. This creates unity and makes us a good team that wants to improve and win a lot of things."

Real Madrid's next match is against Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu on November 5th.

