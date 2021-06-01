Watch: Kaizer Motaung outline Molefi Ntseki role at Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung has outlined Molefi Ntseki's role at the club following his appointment as the Head of Technical and Youth Development Academy.

The 51-year-old put pen to paper on an initial three-year contract, with the option of extending his stay at Amakhosi for a further two-years.

Ntseki will now have the responsibility of advising on all technical operations and developing the strategy for the senior team, Chiefs Youth Development Academy and the reserves.

The former Bafana Bafana coach will also work with all the members of the senior team and also oversee the Club’s Development Academy and scouting department to help with maintaining the link between the Academy and the first team.

