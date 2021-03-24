Watch: Khune, Williams, Mothwa prepare for Ghana clash
Bafana Bafana goalkeepers Itumeleng Khune, Ronwen Williams and Veli Mothwa undergoing a series of exercises ahead of South Africa's Afcon qualifier against Ghana at FNB Stadium on Thursday.
Molefi Ntseki's men are set to play host to Ghana in their penultimate Group C qualifier on Thursday before taking on Sudan in their final group game in Khartoum on Sunday.
WATCH: Khune, Williams, Mothwa put through their paces
BAFANA BAFANA GOALKEEPERS CORNER: Bafana Bafana goalkeepers undergoing routine excercises ahead of Bafana v Ghana match at FNB Stadium on Thursday (25 March 2021).Kick off 18h00 pic.twitter.com/WeStWrcoHjMarch 24, 2021
