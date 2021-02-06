Watch: Klopp provides Mane, Davies, Kaban updates ahead of massive Man City clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side is not in the title race at the moment but says his team is trying very hard to improve their current situation ahead of their clash against league leaders Manchester City. Watch Klopp’s full pre-match presser where he provides updates on new signings Ben Davies and Ozan Kaban.

The defending champions face Pep Guardiola’s men on Sunday evening at Anfield looking to close the gap on the Citizens.

Liverpool are looking to bounce back from their back-to-back home defeats to Burnley and Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday all while battling their extensive injury list.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference Klopp spoke of his two new central defenders and how they are settling in, the title race, Sadio Mane’s fitness and trying to refresh their minds and kick start their season against Manchester City.

Watch Klopp’s full pre-match presser: