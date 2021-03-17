Watch: Lebusa, Maboe reacts to Sundowns win over TP Mazembe

Mosa Lebusa and goal scorer Lebohang Maboe reacts to Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 victory over TP Mazembe in the Caf Champions League at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The Brazilians qualified for the quarter-finals of the continental competition after securing four successive wins in Group B, which will see them finish at the top of their respective group.

Sundowns still have two remaining games in the group against Al-Hilal in their last away fixture before playing at home to CR Belouizdad in the final match of the group stages.

Here is how Mosa Lebusa and Lebohang reacted to beating TP Mazembe