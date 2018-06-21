WATCH: Manchester United ditch piano to welcome Fred the red

Manchester United raised eyebrows with their official announcement for the signing of Alexis Sanchez but decided to strike a different note when confirming Fred's arrival.

Sanchez was announced in dramatic fashion across United's social media streams following his switch from Arsenal in January, with the Chile forward sat at a piano to the tune of 'Glory Glory Man United' before taking his first steps onto the Old Trafford pitch.

The video quickly went viral, but United have shown their sense of humour when announcing their latest big-money signing, with Brazil midfielder Fred finally completing his move on Thursday.

This time the footage begins with the club mascot - Fred the Red - sitting at the piano, just like Suarez. However, he is swiftly told to stop playing by a member of staff, allowing Fred to take centre stage to a samba beat.