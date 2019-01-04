WATCH: Messi scores superb volley in training

It appears the short mid-season break has not thrown off Lionel Messi.

The Barcelona forward has not played since before Christmas, when he netted the second in a 2-0 victory over Celta Vigo at Camp Nou.

But he demonstrated once again his brilliance at an open training session at the club's Miniestadi prior to Sunday's trip to Getafe.

In a short-sided game, Messi received a throw from the goalkeeper and, without taking a touch, clipped a wonderful left-footed volley into the net.

Barcelona head into the second half of the campaign top of LaLiga, having established a three-point lead over Atletico Madrid.