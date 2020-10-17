Watch: Mosimane's Al Ahly conclude CAF CL semi-final preperations

Watch as Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly conclude their final training session ahead of the mammoth Caf Champions League semi-final clash against Wydad.

Mosimane has been at the helm of the Egyptian giants for just over two weeks and has won 3 and drawn 1 of his opening 4 games.

He now though faces the toughest test of his short Al Ahly career so far as they take on the Moroccans.

⏳Hours left⏳ on the 𝔐𝔬𝔯𝔬𝔠𝔠𝔞𝔫 mission 🇲🇦🦅#AfricaYaAhly #WEAreAlAhly #CAFCL pic.twitter.com/ppIqZBxIHoOctober 16, 2020

The former Sundowns boss has come up against Wydad on numerous occasions over the last few season while with Downs and will now be hoping to guide the Africa club of the Century to more continental glory.

The final training session for @AlAhly ahead of their highly anticipated semi-final clash against @WACofficiel 🔥#TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/cQnBnXV6htOctober 16, 2020

The two giants of African football meet at Stade Mohamed V stadium on Saturday evening with kick-off set for 9pm.