Watch: Mourinho on Dele Alli, Kane, Aurier, Vinicius and Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of the much-anticipated London derby clash with Chelsea on Thursday night.
Spurs need to get back on track after suffering back-to-back defeats in the Premier League, with just three wins in their previous 11 games in the competition.
Meanwhile, Chelsea will arrive at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the early days of Thomas Tuchel's tenure at the club and fresh off a 2-0 victory over Burnley.
WATCH: Jose Mourinho addresses the media ahead of London derby against Chelsea
