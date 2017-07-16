WATCH: Napoli defender Vlad Chiriches somehow scores from his own half

Napoli thrashed Serie D side Trento 7-0 in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, a match that will be remembered for Vlad Chiriches scoring an astonishing goal.

The game saw new signing Adam Ounas score a brilliant volley and Arkadiusz Milik net a double, while Dries Mertens, Emanuele Giaccherini and Jose Callejon were also on target.

But it was defender Chiriches, formerly of Tottenham, who easily overshadowed the rest, somehow netting from inside his own half.

Watch the video here: