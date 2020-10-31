Watch: Pirates claim bragging rights in Soweto derby
Watch as Orlando Pirates claimed the bragging rights in the first Soweto derby of the season with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs in an MTN8 semi-final first-leg at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Goals from Zakhele Lepasa, Vincent Pule and Thembinkosi Lorch saw the Buccaneers take a three-goal advantage heading into the second leg of the Soweto derby at the FNB Stadium.
WATCH: Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
