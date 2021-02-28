Watch: Pirates stage comeback to secure Nedbank Cup quarter-final spot

Orlando Pirates secured their place in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals after coming from a goal down to secure a 3-1 victory over Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Buccaneers now have joins the likes of Black Leopards, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila and Cape Town All Stars in the next round, through goals from Kabelo Dlamini, Deon Hotto and Vincent Pule.

WATCH: Maritzburg United 1-3 Orlando Pirates