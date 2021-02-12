WATCH: Pitso's reaction to claiming bronze in Fifa Club World Cup

Pitso Mosimane reacts to guiding Al Ahly to the bronze medal in the Fifa Club World Cup after beating Palmeiras 3-2 on penalties on Thursday evening.

The Red Eagles captain Mohamed El Shenawy made three penalty saves, while Benoun, Ajayi, and Mohamed Hany scored to secure a third place finish for the second time in the club’s history.

WATCH: Pitso Mosimane reaction to claiming bronze in Fifa Club World Cup