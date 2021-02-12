Trending

WATCH: Pitso's reaction to claiming bronze in Fifa Club World Cup

By

Pitso Mosimane

Pitso Mosimane reacts to guiding Al Ahly to the bronze medal in the Fifa Club World Cup after beating Palmeiras 3-2 on penalties on Thursday evening.

The Red Eagles captain Mohamed El Shenawy made three penalty saves, while Benoun, Ajayi, and Mohamed Hany scored to secure a third place finish for the second time in the club’s history.

