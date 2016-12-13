WATCH: Pogba's hilarious warning to brother Florentin

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has welcomed the prospect of facing his brother in the Europa League last 32 in typically high-spirited fashion.

Jose Mourinho's side were pitted against Saint-Etienne in Monday's draw for the first knockout stage, meaning the world's most expensive player will meet older sibling Florentin Pogba, a defender for the Ligue 1 side.

The France international – three years Florentin's junior – is already geared up for the encounter in February, if his latest Instagram post is anything to go by.

Never one to shy away from the limelight, Pogba's latest post shows him and his brother squaring off as characters in the iconic closing scene of Sergio Leone's Spaghetti Western classic, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

It brings a whole new meaning to the importance of the 'draw'...