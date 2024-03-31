WATCH: Real Madrid goal stands as TWO BALLS end up in the back of the net at once

By Ben Hayward
published

Real Madrid Castilla scored a bizarre goal against Atletico Baleares in Spain on Sunday as two balls ended up in the back of the net

Real Madrid Castilla players celebrate a goal in December 2023.
(Image credit: Alamy)

Real Madrid Castilla scored a bizarre goal against Atletico Baleares on Sunday as two balls ended up in the back of the net.

Madrid's youth team took the lead at the Estadio Municipal de Can Misses in Ibiza as Baleares midfielder Alberto Villapalos turned the ball into his own net following a Nico Paz free-kick after the ball had deflected off the wall and into his path.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1