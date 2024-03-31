WATCH: Real Madrid goal stands as TWO BALLS end up in the back of the net at once

Real Madrid Castilla scored a bizarre goal against Atletico Baleares on Sunday as two balls ended up in the back of the net.

Madrid's youth team took the lead at the Estadio Municipal de Can Misses in Ibiza as Baleares midfielder Alberto Villapalos turned the ball into his own net following a Nico Paz free-kick after the ball had deflected off the wall and into his path.

Villapalos was attempting to clear and could only divert the ball past his own goalkeeper from the edge of the six-yard box in a scrappy goal which turned out to be the winner for Castilla in a tight contest.

Nico Paz wykonuje rzut wolny, gdy jeden z kibiców gospodarzy postanowił wrzucić piłkę na boisko xd typ ładuje swojaka, wrzucona piłka się jeszcze od niego odbija i wszyscy z łapami do sędziego czemu bramka nie jest anulowana pic.twitter.com/nbHmuJUR6vMarch 31, 2024 See more

But the goal was controversial because while that was happening, the home fans threw another ball onto the pitch.

And that ended up in the back of the net as well after hitting the hapless Villapalos on the thigh and trickling past the goalkeeper.

The first ball was on its way into the net by the time the second one was thrown onto the pitch and the referee therefore decided that the goal should stand.

Castilla are down in 13th place in Primera Division RFEF: Group 2, which is the third tier in Spain's football pymarid, with Atletico Baleares second to bottom of the table.

