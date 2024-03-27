Real Madrid stalwart Toni Kroos set to sign new one-year contract extension: report

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos is expected to extend his stay in Spain until 2025.



The 34-year-old midfielder joined the club from Bayern Munich in 2014 and has since gone on to win four UEFA Champions League crowns and three La Liga titles.



A World Cup winner in 2014 too, Kroos is widely considered one of the best of his generation and is now set to remain with Carlo Ancelotti's side until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Having played a whopping 455 times for the Spanish giants, there was thought to be some feeling that this would be the last season in La Liga for Kroos.

Given the host of fresh talent set to arrive in the summer, namely Kylian Mbappe and Endrick, Ancelotti has decided to keep hold of the German for at least one more year.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a new one-year deal is set to be signed before the end of the current season. Direct talks between Kroos and Real on a new contract have been ongoing for quite some time and it’s now just a formality to sign.

There had also been some initial confusion over Kroos' international career, given he had announced his intention to retire after the recent World Cup in Qatar.

But after careful consideration, it appears as if the former Bayern Munich man will continue playing for Germany, if selected, at this summer's European Championships.

“I will play for Germany again in March,” he recently told his social media followers via Instagram.

“Why? Because I was asked by the coach, I'm in the mood, and I'm sure that with the team at the European championships, much more is possible than most believe right now," Kroos added.

