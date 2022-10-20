Watch: Robin Koch scores spectacular own goal to hand Leicester City the lead

Leeds United's Robin Koch scored a spectacular own goal against Leicester City to hand them the lead at the King Power Stadium on Thursday night.

With just 16 minutes played, Leicester's Jamie Vardy disposed Marc Roca just inside the Leeds half, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall picking up the ball soon after. The midfielder fed the ball through to Dennis Praet just inside the penalty area, a promising position for the Foxes but a situation Leeds still had relative control of.

However, with the ball hit hard along the floor across the six-yard box, Robin Koch stuck out his leg, desperate to stop the ball from reaching Harvey Barnes closing in behind him.

The German's efforts were in vain, though, as he inadvertently put the ball into his own net, sliding it past the helpless Illan Meslier in the Leeds goal.

Leicester entered the game desperate for a positive result to move them off the foot of the table and above Nottingham Forest. Brendan Rodgers' position looked precarious as Leicester manager, but they faced tough opposition from Leeds United.

Leeds were without a win in six games, though, and also needed points to climb away from the relegation zone.

Unfortunately, Koch's remarkable own goal makes that possibility a lot tougher.

At least it would be one that Richard Dunne would be proud of, that's for sure.