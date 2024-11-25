WATCH: Roy Keane involved in heated exchange with Ipswich fan after Manchester United clash

Manchester United’s clash with Ipswich at Portman Road on Sunday was full-blooded and intense, and some of the home fans were clearly amped up come full-time.

The hosts earned an impressive 1-1 draw with a new-look United in Ruben Amorim’s first match, Omari Hutchinson’s long-range strike cancelling out Marcus Rashford’s early opener.

And the combative nature of the game seemingly crossed over into one section of the stands post-match.

Roy Keane clashes with Ipswich fan

Keane previously managed Ipswich (Image credit: Getty Images)

Never one to shy away from a confrontation, Roy Keane was filmed arguing with an Ipswich fan by the touchline after the game and apparently offering to resolve their dispute in the car park.

Keane, of course, spent a year-and-a-half as Ipswich manager between 2009 and 2011, his last job before transitioning to punditry. His duty as a Sky Sports analyst has evidently not dulled his competitive spirit, though.

Roy Keane wanted it in the car park 👊🏻🤣 #ipswich #ManU #IPSMU #SuperSunday pic.twitter.com/F3Ua5uX9BwNovember 24, 2024

Having finished his post-match assessment of the match at Portman Road, Keane found himself embroiled in a war of words with a particularly irate Ipswich supporter.

"Go in the car park and wait until the show's over,” Keane could be heard telling the fan. "I'll wait for you in the car park. Meet me in the car park."

Jamie Redknapp, who was on pundit duty alongside Keane, could be seen watching on in the background and looked to be attempting to defuse the situation after the Irishman was pulled away.

Keane had clearly not endeared himself to the small group of Ipswich fans in question. His spell as Ipswich manager was not a particularly fruitful one, with just 28 wins in 81 matches as the Tractor Boys languished in the bottom half of the Championship.

Things are looking up now for Ipswich, who climbed to 18th in the Premier League table with that encouraging draw against United, with nine points from their first 12 games since last season’s unexpected promotion.

While Kieran McKenna’s side have proved to be amongst the most entertaining in the division, Keane might not be rushing back to Portman Road any time soon.