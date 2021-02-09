Trending

Watch: Solskjaer provides updates on Pogba, Bailly

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Hear from Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of their Emirates FA Cup fifth round clash with West Ham United at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Solskjaer gave some early team news ahead of the match with Paul Pogba a doubt following an injury he suffered at the weekend, while Eric Bailly is also a fitness concern.

