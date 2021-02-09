Watch: Solskjaer provides updates on Pogba, Bailly
Hear from Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of their Emirates FA Cup fifth round clash with West Ham United at Old Trafford on Tuesday.
Solskjaer gave some early team news ahead of the match with Paul Pogba a doubt following an injury he suffered at the weekend, while Eric Bailly is also a fitness concern.
WATCH: Solskjaer provides updates on Pogba, Bailly
